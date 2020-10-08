Danielle Nierenberg to Receive 2020 Julia Child Award

As part of the 2020 Smithsonian Food History Weekend from October 15-17, Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg will be presented with the Julia Child Award.

The award will be presented during the virtual Smithsonian Food History Gala from Home. Joining her will be past recipients Jacques Pépin, Rick Bayless, Danny Meyer, Mary Sue Milliken, Susan Feniger, and José Andrés.

As part of Food History Weekend, Food Tank is also partnering with the Smithsonian, the Julia Child Foundation, and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organizations, for an unforgettable 2020 World Food Day event on October 16 featuring incredible speakers including Chef Jose Andres, Leah Penniman (Soul Fire Farm), Laura Reiley (The Washington Post), Vimlendra Sharan (UN FAO), and Danielle Nierenberg.

Finally for those who are willing — grab an apron! There will feature “Cooking Up History” demos on October 16 feature chefs Jocelyn Ramirez and Nico Albert, and integrative nutritionist, youth health activist, and dear friend of Food Tank’s Haile Thomas.

Those interested in joining can register for the events here: http://s.si.edu/ SmithsonianFood.

