Treasure8 Appoints New Executive Leader

Contributing authors: Sean Taylor and Stephanie Min

Treasure8, a San Francisco-based Regenerative Food Systems company, announced that Matthew Roberts, Ph.D, MBA, has joined their Executive Leadership Team. Dr. Roberts will oversee the company’s supply chain operations and new application development.

Roberts has over 25 years of experience in science, technology, regulatory, and quality product development, and innovation. He received his Ph.D. in Environmental and Comparative Toxicology from Cornell University, MBA from Washington University, and bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology from Purdue University.

Roberts is excited for the opportunity to fulfill Treasure8’s vision to “deploy nutrition for humanity.” “The vision is grounded in the science and technology that will unlock the ‘Resource Revolution,’” Roberts tells Food Tank. “The company also has an opportunity to help communities bring nourishment to food deserts and food security to governments in uncertain times.”

He has previously worked with big food and agriculture companies including Nestle and Abbott Nutrition. Roberts tells Food Tank these corporations taught him the importance of science-based nutrition, food chemistry and technology, and mastering supply chains. At Nestle, Roberts also developed an interest in reducing food waste and creating “value across the entire product life cycle.”

As a smaller company, Treasure8 can be more innovative and nimbler. “I believe there are a number of food technology challenges that Treasure8 will be able to tackle over the next few years,” Roberts tells Food Tank.

Currently, their SAUNA™ technology “deliver[s] fruits and vegetables with better flavor, more nutrients, and longer shelf life.” In his new role, Roberts hopes to explore new applications for this technology beyond food.

CEO Timothy Childs looks forward to having Matthew’s expertise in product development, design, and operations on the team. “[He] will be integral to Treasure8’s success as we leverage our advanced food processing capabilities to deliver the highest quality, lowest-cost nutrients to a planet that needs nourishing,” says CEO Timothy Childs.

“[Treasure8 is] a chance to combine my passion for innovation… and desire to deliver great high-quality product… with an excellence that delights our customers and consumers,” Roberts tells Food Tank.

Photo courtesy of Sven Scheuermeier, Unsplash

