Join Food Tank and FAO North America for the 2020 World Food Day Twitter Chat

On October 16, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) North America and Food Tank are hosting a Twitter chat in honor of World Food Day.

During the hour-long chat, FAO North America will post questions that ask how consumers, policymakers, and businesses can build a better food system.

Topics will include COVID-19’s impact on the food system, the relationship between a healthy diet and biodiversity, and the role of government in supporting farmers and farm workers.

This year World Food Day is calling for global solidarity to ensure a stronger, more resilient food system that ensures affordable and healthy diets and support for food system workers.

Twitter users are encouraged to participate in the conversation by responding to questions with #WFDChat and #WorldFoodDay and sharing their insights and solutions. The chat will be held on FAO North America’s Twitter page from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Join the Conversation: