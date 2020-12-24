Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Sustainable Agriculture

Farming Right Can Boost Soil Lifespans, Research Shows

The world’s eroding soils might support just 60 more harvests. Thankfully, farmers already have the tools to save our soils and preserve our food supply.
Julia John

Julia is a Food Tank intern who recently graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a master’s degree in environmental science and policy. With a background in environmental journalism, she has written about sustainable food and conservation for various print and online publications, from a local Vermont paper to the international news site Mongabay. She’s especially interested in alternative proteins, waste reduction and wildlife protection. Her hobbies include playing sports, taking long walks and befriending indifferent alley cats.

