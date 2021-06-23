New Book Addresses Hidden Costs of Food

The recently released True Cost Accounting for Food: Balancing the Scale addresses the unseen costs of a broken food system.

True Cost Accounting for Food provides a new way to understand the social, human, economic and environmental costs of the food system. The book suggests that these costs are not factored into the prices consumers pay for food, and insists that a better food system can result when the true cost of food is reflected by the market.

Edited by Dr. Lauren Baker, Paula Daniels, and Dr. Barbara Gemmill-Herren, the book’s chapters are authored by a diverse team of experts, including farmers, lawyers, and academics. Authors include Nadia El-Hage Scialabba of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Patrick Holden of the Sustainable Food Trust, and Saru Jayaraman of One Fair Wage.

The authors argue that true cost accounting in the food system is important for environmental prosperity, community resilience, and good public health. Editor Lauren Baker says the book represents a growing awareness of appropriately pricing food and subsidizing agriculture. “True cost accounting supports a broader movement to see food as a public good,” Baker tells Food Tank.

Baker hopes that the book will help spur the movement toward “measuring what matters in food systems.” True cost accounting in food is often absent from academic literature, Baker notes, so she hopes the book will prompt more academic and research interest in the subject.

True Cost Accounting for Food is geared towards academics, policymakers, and professionals working in food systems. The collaborators see the book as a powerful resource for food systems change, proposing solutions like sustainability investing and agricultural subsidy reform. True cost accounting “has the transformative potential to amplify the positive benefits of food systems,” Baker tells Food Tank.

