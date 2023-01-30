Join Food Tank

Books + Films

Food Tank’s Winter 2023 Reading List

Liza Greene

Liza Greene is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She graduated from Hamilton College with a BA in Sociology and Environmental Studies and is currently living in Utah. Her experiences working as a food access/garden education intern, participating in an agricultural research fellowship, and writing her community garden focused senior thesis have grounded her interests in food justice, agricultural sustainability, and community development.

Previous Article
FDA Aims to 'Improve Diet, Reduce Chronic Disease' by Updating Healthy Claims on Food Labels
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!