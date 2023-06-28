Join Food Tank

Crops and Commodities

Local Grains Promote Food Sovereignty in West Africa: “This Is the Future of Baking”

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank's Editor. She writes about the intersection of food, agriculture, health, and climate. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
NYC Unveils First Ever Roadmap to Revolutionize Food Education in Public Schools
Next Article
The Supreme Court’s ICWA Ruling Impacts Food Sovereignty: Here’s Why
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!