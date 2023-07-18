Just Announced! See the Incredible Lineup for Our Chicago Summit

A version of this piece was featured in a special edition of Food Tank’s newsletter. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

We just announced the awesome lineup for our Summit in Chicago, IL.

On August 2, we’ll be gathering in Chicago for “Empowering Eaters: Access, Affordability, and Healthy Choices,” a Summit in support of the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The Summit is presented by Food Tank with the White House, Farmer’s Fridge, and the UNGC Local Network Initiative on Sustainable Food and Agriculture Systems.

We have a stellar lineup of policymakers, advocates, chefs, food business leaders, the funding and donor community, farmers, academics, food journalists, and experts who will be offering remarks. See the working draft agenda HERE.

Those confirmed (in alphabetical order) include: Liz Abunaw, Forty Acres Fresh Market; Sam Acho, ESPN Sports Analyst and NFL Veteran; Caitlin Arens, Pilot Light; Rick Bayless, Celebrity Chef; Dondeena Bradley, Mars; Jaz Brisack, Starbucks Workers United; Laura Carroll, U.S. Food and Drug Administration; U.S. Congressmember Sean Casten; Brett Chase, Chicago Sun-Times; Ariel Cheung, Chicago Tribune; Jahmal Cole, My Block My Hood My City; Rodger Cooley, Chicago Food Policy Action Council; Ertharin Cousin, Chicago Council on Global Affairs; Dion Dawson, Dion’s Chicago Dream; Dayanny De La Cruz, Levy Restaurants; U.S. Senator Dick Durbin; Monica Eng, Axios; U.S. Congressmember Chuy García; Samia Hamdan, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Michelle French, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company; Francesca Hong, Wisc. State Representative; Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee; Mark Kaplan, Envisible; U.S. Congressmember Robin Kelly; Haven Leeming, Builders Vision; Catherine Oakar, The White House; Claire Marcy, Healthy Schools Campaign; Megan Marshall, Edible Chicago; Knut Moestue, UN Global Compact Norway; Natalie Moore, WBEZ-NPR; Jesse Newman, Wall Street Journal; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; U.S. Congressmember Mike Quigley; Tanya Rodriguez, Cultural Anthropologist; Luke Saunders, Farmer’s Fridge; U.S. Congressmember Brad Schneider; Liz Moran Stelk, Illinois Stewardship Alliance; Mike Sula, Chicago Reader; Lisa Tallman, Community Food Navigator; Lynn Yu, The Kraft Heinz Company; and more!

If you want to join us in person, you can still do so by becoming a Food Tank member HERE.

We will have panels on building food justice and equitable access, promoting strategic public-private partnerships, building healthier food environments, creating more resilient supply chains, and supporting workers.

In-person participants will also join breakout sessions to inform the White House’s work on its National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

