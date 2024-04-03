Join Food Tank

From Local to Global: Harnessing Family Farming for a Sustainable Future

Alexina Cather

Alexina Cather works at the New York City Food Policy Center. Alexina completed her undergraduate degree at UC Berkeley, where she received a BA in Integrative Biology and a minor in Anthropology. As her interests in food systems and public health grew, she went on to complete an MPH from the University of San Francisco where her research focused on Environmental Health, Food Systems, and Sustainability. Alexina is interested in food justice, increasing access to healthy foods, and urban agriculture.

