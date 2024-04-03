From Local to Global: Harnessing Family Farming for a Sustainable Future

The World Rural Forum recently held its 8th Global Conference on Family Farming and the Sustainability of Our Planet at the Europa Palace in Vitoria-Gasteiz. More than 200 participants gathered from 55 countries to discuss the challenges family farmers face across the globe, as well as opportunities to better support and prioritize family farming and the sustainability of the planet.

Participants recognized that family farming has long deserved a leading role in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as it contributes to at least 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, if not all of them. Policies, strategies, and ministries were called upon to recognize this role in contributing to the 2030 Agenda, and the need for family farmers must be part of the decision making process, including not only those that directly concern agriculture, but also those on climate change and food systems, among others.

President of the World Rural Forum, Martín Uriarte, spoke about the vulnerability of the food system to illnesses from lack of diversity and climate change. But he also acknowledged that “family farming is resilient and can and should face these challenges” with the appropriate support, including an international commitment, which he noted is fundamental to the future of the planet.

Álvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) touched upon the importance of family farming for sustainability and food security. He noted that 70 percent of the rural population depends on small family farms of less than five hectares to have access to food.

The conference also examined the role that y​outh play in the transformation of the food system. Speakers addressed the critical need for new alliances to address environmental, social and food challenges and noted the importance of partnerships and collaborations, including public-private partnerships to strengthen systems.

One panel, titled “New Alliances to Address Environmental, Social, and Food Challenges,” discussed how philanthropy can catalyze funds to move the needle and the need to focus on scaling deep rather than up or out. Panelists called on food system leaders to embrace diversity, value each other’s time, and position farmers at the center of systems and solutions to sustainability and food security and further recognized the leadership role of rural youth in generating employment and ensuring the stability and sustainability of family farms.

Another session focused on innovative and effective public policies for young farmers, recognizing that the inclusion of youth is imperative to a sustainable and equitable food system. Given that family farming provides nearly 80 percent of the world’s food and the age of farmers is increasing worldwide, the need to provide youth with the political and socio-economic conditions to thrive as the next generation of farmers is critical to ensuring food security and gender equity, combating climate change, and creating a more sustainable planet.

The final day of the conference was committed to recognizing and empowering rural women and committing to gender equity in farming. Gender inequalities in rural areas need to be urgently addressed to advance female farmers, specifically in areas such as land tenure and access to funding and education, the speakers argued.

Women’s participation in the agricultural labor force varies from 20 percent in Latin America to 50 percent or more in parts of Africa and Asia, supporting the role of women can also help to achieve most of the 2030 Agenda. There is a need to both recognize the daily actions of family farmers and define them as localizing elements of the 2030 Agenda.

During the session “Family Farming Leading the 2030 Agenda: A Commitment from the Local to the Global Levels” speakers discussed how to further incorporate family farming’s contribution to the 2030 agenda, from the local to the national level. Panelists included Ms. Rossana Carolina Ayala, Vice-Minister for Family Farming, Paraguay; Ms. Fernanda Machiaveli Morão de Oliveira, Vice-Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Brazil; Mr. Leonard Mizzi, Head of Unit Sustainable Agri-Food and Fisheries Systems, DG INTPA, European Commission; Mr. Gabriel Ferrero, Ambassador of Food Security, Government of Spain; Mr. Minoru Nishi, President and General Director, Pacific Island Farmers Organizations Network; and was moderator Alexina Cather.

Participants shared how their governments were promoting the contributions of family farmers, the social impacts of policies, and how women can be empowered in local communities to encourage greater commitment to family farming at the most local levels of administrations and governments.

And a final declaration called on everyone to recognize the “vital” role family farmers play in the food system and the need for “catalytic actions that improve the lives of family farmers while ensuring a sustainable future for all.”