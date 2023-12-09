COP28 Banner

Agriculture

Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Saturday, Dec. 9

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
From Policies to Action: Charting Progress in the Fight Against Global Food Loss and Waste
Next Article
Mexico’s Agricultural Landscape: Overcoming Climate Challenges for a Sustainable Future
COP28
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!