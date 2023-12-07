COP28 Banner

Climate Change

Op-Ed | Climate and Nutrition Can No Longer Be Ships That Pass In the Night

Lawrence Haddad

Dr Lawrence Haddad is the Executive Director of The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and winner of the 2018 World Food Prize. Prior to GAIN, Lawrence was the founding co-chair and lead author of the Global Nutrition Report from 2014 to 2016. From 2004 to 2014, Lawrence was the Director of the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), the world’s leading development studies institute. Before joining IDS in 2004, he was Director of the Food Consumption and Nutrition Division at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) from 1994 to 2004. From 2009 to 2010, he was the UK representative on the Steering Committee of the High Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) of the UN Committee on World Food Security (CSF). From 2010 to 2012, he was the President of the UK and Ireland’s Development Studies Association. An economist, Lawrence completed his PhD in Food Research at Stanford University in 1988.

Previous Article
Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Thursday, Dec. 7
Next Article
Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Friday, Dec. 8
COP28
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!