Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Op-Ed | Sustainable Plates, Sustainable Cities: Urban Leaders Are Taking Climate Action with Transformative Food Policies

Kate MacKenzie

Kate MacKenzie is the Executive Director of the NYC Mayor's Office of Food Policy with over two decades of experience fighting for food security and broader anti-poverty solutions in New York City and nationally.

Previous Article
20 Books Shaping Our View of Food Systems to Read this Winter
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!