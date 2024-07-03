FoodPrints: Cultivating Healthy Futures in D.C. Schools

FoodPrints, an initiative of FRESHFARM, works to lead innovative solutions for the local food system in Washington D.C. Their approach integrates gardening, cooking, and nutrition education into the curricula of local schools.

Since launching in 2009 with one school, FoodPrints has expanded to 21 schools in D.C., reaching a total of 7,600 students. The program primarily caters to students from preschool to 5th grade.

The curriculum includes 10 lessons per grade level per year and provides a framework for teachers to structure lessons around topics including nutrition, cooking, and gardening. Flexibility in adapting lessons helps to ensure that curricula meet the unique needs of each school community.

“Each of our schools has different types of garden facilities, different types of teaching kitchens,” Jenn Mampara, FRESHFARM’s Director of Education, tells Food Tank, “so what we do is a little different at every school based on the facilities we have.”

A recent study by The George Washington University finds that FoodPrints has a lasting impact on alumni that extends beyond students’ participation in the program. One of the factors contributing to the success of the initiative is its partnership with local schools, says Mampara. “Our model is to partner with a school and be there year after year after year, permanently bringing the capacity to the school for providing food education to students.”

FoodPrints also sees “tremendous support and buy-in from parents,” Mampara tells Food Tank. Adults can join their children, participate in sessions, and learn alongside them. She explains that community and local government support for the program is strong. Roughly 60 percent of the program’s operating costs are funded by the city of D.C. And they recently received 85 letters of support, sent to the Mayor.

Students have also praised their experience in FoodPrints, sharing that it’s a program they are excited to participate in. “FoodPrints is the best class in the world,” says Nora, a 4th grade student at Marie Reed Elementary. “We learn new things, try new things, and make new things.”

And Saya, also a 4th grade student at Marie Reed says that the program allows her to “learn a lot about science, the earth, and how to be a kind community member.”

Mampara explains that Nora, Saya, and their peers can come out of elementary school with the knowledge that foods like beets, kale, and sweet potatoes are “really exciting and delicious and fun.”

“Let’s give kids positive, memorable, community building experiences with real food as a way to build preferences for that food,” Mampara tells Food Tank, “build confidence in utilizing and eating that food, and build skills in kitchens and gardens.”

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Pascale Amez, Unsplash