Vote Now to Celebrate America’s Farmers Markets

American Farmland Trust (AFT) recently kicked off their 16th annual America’s Farmers’ Market Celebration (AFMC). As part of the event, the organization is giving away US$15,000 to the most popular farmers markets in the United States, which will be determined by a public vote.

First launched in 2008, the AFMC aims to highlight the role U.S. farmers markets play in communities across the country while recognizing the farmers, staff, and food producers who bring them to life. The Celebration is the only annual ranking of the nation’s top farmers markets.

Shoppers at farmers markets can find their favorite location from AFT’s database and cast their vote through the organization’s website.

“In many regions, farmers markets have been vital to keeping existing farms in business, enabling new farms to get started, and creating jobs and opportunity in these communities,” John Piotti, AFT’s President and CEO, tells Food Tank. “At AFT, we believe that every farmers market in America is special in its own way, helping to connect farmers to customers, customers to healthy food, and the community to the local food system.”

To recognize the markets’ contributions, AFT is awarding US$5,000 for first place, US$2,500 for second, US$1,500 for third, US$750 for fourth, and US$250 for fifth. They are also giving away US$100 to the farmers market that comes out on top in every state. Funding is intended to help the recipients expand and grow their impact.

Eaters can vote for their favorite farmers market until July 31, 2024 by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of Megan Bucknall, Unsplash