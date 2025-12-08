20 Inspiring Books That Teach Kids About Food, Farming, and the Environment

Food Tank is highlighting 20 books about food, agriculture, and the environment that will encourage young readers to reflect on what they eat and the planet. These recipe books, stories of inspiring leaders, and science-based gardening tales celebrate the uplifting power of food to connect us with nature and our communities. These books are sure to spark curiosity in young readers about the food on their plates and foster an appreciation for nature.

1. A Magician’s Flower by Marika Maijala

Two friends, Willow and Aspen, find an unknown seedling in their greenhouse and embark on a quest to help it grow. With the seedling securely fixed in their bicycle basket, they head for the seashore in hopes that it will thrive in the salt air. Through this adventurous tale, young readers see the joy of exploration and embracing nature.

2. A Plate of Hope: the Inspiring Story of Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen by Erin Frankel, illustrated by Paola Escobar

A Plate of Hope tells the story of how world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés turned a love of food and cooking into a mission to help feed the world. Driven by the belief that no one should ever go hungry, José Andrés founded World Central Kitchen, which provides critical meals in crises around the world. This moving story helps readers connect with the food system while fostering an appreciation for the storytelling power of food.

3. Activity Book – Livestock and Climate Change by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization

The latest Activity Book from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization shows readers how animal farming works and the impact it can have on the planet. Free to download online, it explains how livestock can both contribute to and be affected by climate change, and outlines how readers can become agents for change.

4. A Spoonful of the Sea by Hyewon Yum

In this picture book, author Hyewon Yum shares a heartwarming story of a relationship between mother and daughter, as the young girl is served a bowl of miyeokguk (seaweed soup) on her birthday. Inspired by this Korean tradition that has spanned generations, A Spoonful of the Sea celebrates cultural heritage, motherhood, and the deep bond between women and nature.

5. Emeka, Eat Egusi! by Candice Iloh, illustrated by Bea Jackson

In Nigerian American author Candice Iloh’s debut picture book, readers meet Emeka, a young boy who loves jollof rice and doesn’t want to eat anything else. When his mom asks him to help her cook egusi, a popular Nigerian soup, he discovers the joy of trying new flavors. This heartwarming story both celebrates Nigerian cooking traditions and encourages readers to try new foods.

6. Garden Sleeping, Garden Growing: In and Around All Year Long by Diana Magnuson

Set on Michigan’s shores of Lake Superior, Garden Sleeping, Garden Growing tells the story of Aunt Noriko and her niece Dehlia as they tend to their garden throughout the year. Through colorful illustrations and engaging scientific facts, Diana Magnuson invites readers to appreciate the seasons and cycles of nature that keep gardens alive, while giving thanks for all that gardens provide us.

7. Growing Green: A First Book of Gardening by Daniela Sosa

This gardening book offers 15 projects that young readers can implement at home to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and herbs. It has ideas adapted to a variety of spaces, from windowsills to backyards, and activities using recycled and repurposed materials. With simple, step-by-step instructions and colorful illustrations, this book is a practical guide for young readers to cultivate a love for gardening.

8. I LOVE Blueberries by Shannon Anderson, art by Jaclyn Sinquett

I LOVE Blueberries tells the story of two friends, Jolie and Margot, as they work towards their goal of setting up a blueberry growing station in their classroom using hydroponics. By following the duo’s comical journal entries and colorful sketches, readers uncover lessons on growing blueberries and bringing community members together to support a classroom project.

9. Lucas and Emily’s Food Bank Adventure by Dave Grunenwald, illustrated by Bonnie Lemaire

Lucas’ grandpa brings Lucas and his friends Emily and Jack to their local food bank, where they meet volunteers and help pack lunches for people experiencing homelessness. The story engages with important themes of food insecurity while centering around community and the value of volunteering. Readers will come away feeling inspired to make giving back to their community a family tradition.

10. Magic in a Drop of Water: How Ruth Patrick Taught the World about Water Pollution by Julie Winterbottom, illustrated by Susan Reagan

Ecologist Ruth Patrick was a champion of environmental protection and a leader in making the world aware of water pollution. Starting with her interest in science as a young child, this story chronicles the empowering tale of a female scientist who made an everlasting imprint on the world.

11. My Pollinator Garden: How I Plant for Bees, Butterflies, Beetles, and More by Jordan Zwetchkenbaum, illustrated by Kate Cosgrove

My Pollinator Garden explains the diverse plants and pollinating animals native to North America, and how they rely on each other to survive. Packed with examples and vivid illustrations, this book helps readers understand the relationship between pollinators and flowers. Its simple narrative invites young readers to help pollinators thrive by planting their own pollinator gardens.

12. Skippy Farm Dog of the Year by Laura Adams and Anna-Maria Crum, illustrated by Anna-Maria Crum

Inspired by the story of Skippy, a Georgia farm dog named the 2024 American Farm Bureau Dog of the Year, this narrative honors the role that dogs play on family farms. Told from the perspective of Skippy, who was trained to help farmers with disabilities, readers learn how she helps herd cattle and adjusts to life with her new farm family.

13. The Soil in Jackie’s Garden by Peggy Thomas, art by Neely Dagget

Jackie and her friends discover the joys of planting their own garden, while uncovering fascinating facts about soil and composting. In this engaging read, colorful illustrations complement information about pollinators, plants, and soil to inspire readers to get their hands dirty in their own gardens. The book can be paired with an educator’s guide from the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, which includes six lessons on these topics for K through 2 learners.

14. Welcome to Our Table: A Celebration of What Children Eat Everywhere by Laura Mucha and Ed Smith, illustrated by Harriet Lynas

Authors Laura Mucha and Ed Smith take readers on a journey around the world to learn what children eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in different countries. This book combines vibrant imagery with stories and traditions behind certain dishes. The diverse foods highlighted in this book encourage young readers to explore cultures different from their own and to be curious about where their food comes from.

15. When Fall Comes: Connecting with Nature as the Days Grow Shorter by Aimée M. Bissonette, illustrated by Erin Hourigan

The latest in author Aimée M. Bissonette’s When Seasons Come series, this poetic book welcomes the arrival of fall. Readers follow the story of a family who hikes along a nature trail in autumn and watches the wildlife around them preparing for winter. Packed with imagery of animals busily readying for the change of seasons, this book helps readers connect to the natural world while uncovering parallels between humans and wildlife.

16. When Tree Became a Tree by Rob Hodgson

Tree, this story’s endearing protagonist, guides readers through her life as an apple tree. Through her witty narration, readers learn the stages and seasons of an apple tree’s life. Its simple storyline and colorful illustrations make it an entertaining read for young readers while teaching them about the life cycle of trees.

17. World Kitchen – Celebrations: Recipes from Around the World by Abigail Wheatley, illustrated by Chaaya Prabhat

This richly illustrated cookbook includes recipes for celebratory dishes from around the world. Each recipe offers a short story from a family that prepares the dish for their special occasion, followed by easy-to-follow instructions and ingredient lists. This book gives readers a fascinating look at food traditions in different countries, while encouraging them to try those recipes at home.

18. You Are a Honey Bee! by Laurie Ann Thompson, illustrated by Jay Fleck

The Meet Your World series invites children to learn about the animals in the world around them. In You Are a Honey Bee, a part of this collection, author Laurie Ann Thompson describes the activities that keep bees busy with interactive movements for readers to act out. By illustrating how bees take care of their hives and families, the book shows young readers that the habits of bees are not so different from our own.

19. Your Farm by Jon Klassen

In this bedtime story, author Jon Klassen offers a gentle illustration of farm objects, ending with bedtime as the sun sets. With a rhythmic tone and poetic prose, this story invites readers to use their imaginations to envision a peaceful farm as they prepare for sleep.

20. When the Rain Comes by Alma Fullerton, illustrated by Kim La Fave

Set in a Sri Lankan community during the rice planting season, When the Rain Comes tells the story of Malini, a young girl who is getting ready to help plant for the first time. When monsoon rains suddenly sweep into her community, Malini is determined to save the rice seedlings and the oxcart carrying them. Narrated in emotive free verse, this tale portrays the courage of a young girl while depicting the intensity of the monsoon season in Sri Lanka.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Borba, Unsplash