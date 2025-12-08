Join Food Tank

Food Tank Lists

20 Inspiring Books That Teach Kids About Food, Farming, and the Environment

Children's Books
Anna Poe

Anna Poe is a Research, Advocacy, and Writing intern at Food Tank. She earned a BA in International Relations and Citizenship and Civic Engagement from Syracuse University, where she developed a passion for building agricultural systems that benefit both people and the planet. She has worked with local and international organizations on agricultural development and education programs, and served as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Spain. Anna enjoys growing fresh food and spending time outdoors.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: Kenya Protects Seed Sharing, Australia Expands Right to Repair, and SF Takes on Ultra-Processed Foods
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!