NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Food Tank

Using Food as Medicine: The Gaples Institute Fights Against Obesity, Food Insecurity and Fad Diets

Vinita Banthia

Vinita Banthia is a summer intern at Food Tank. She is interested in exploring issues of food production, access, waste prevention, and distribution—particularly during times of armed conflict. Vinita lives in Philadelphia and works as an environmental lawyer at a firm called Archer & Greiner in New Jersey. She is licensed to practice law in Minnesota and New Jersey. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, long-distance running, and creating craft cocktails.

Previous Article
Seeds for Resilience Strengthens Genebanks Across Sub-Saharan Africa
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!