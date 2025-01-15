FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 in Food and Drinks

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is banning Red No. 3 in food, drinks, and ingested drugs, citing evidence that links the additive to cancer in animals.

Red No. 3 is a synthetic food dye added to food and beverages to give them a vibrant, cherry-red color. According to the FDA, it is primarily used in food products such as candy, cakes and cupcakes, cookies, frozen desserts, and frostings and icings.

“Evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No.3,” says Jim Jones, Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods at the FDA. But he adds that “the way that FD&C Red No. 3 causes cancer in male rats does not occur in humans.”

Food companies that use Red No. 3 will have until January 15, 2027 to phase out the ingredient and reformulate their products.

More than 30 years ago, the FDA banned the use of the dye in cosmetics and topical drugs after researchers discovered that the chemical could induce cancer. But no immediate action was taken to revoke authorization in consumable goods.

In 2022, advocacy groups led by Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) filed a color additive petition calling for the FDA, which prompted the FDA’s latest announcement.

Thomas Galligan, CSPI’s Principal Scientist for Additives and Supplements calls the removal of the dye from the food supply a “critical step for protecting consumers.” But the organization believes that more progress is still needed, cautioning eaters to avoid synthetic dyes including Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40, Blue 1, Blue 2, and Green 3.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Skylar Kang, Pexels