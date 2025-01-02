Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Op-Ed | New Dietary Guidelines Should Recognize Link Between Planetary and Human Health

Leah Kelly

Leah Kelly is a Food and Agriculture Policy Specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Previous Article
Farmhand Foundation: Cultivating Organic Change in Southern California
No Newer Articles
food-tank-at-sxsw-2025-tickets
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!