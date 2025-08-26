Food for All: Addressing the Allergy Crisis to Build a Better Food System

This piece is part of the weekly series “Growing Forward: Insights for Building Better Food and Agriculture Systems,” presented by the Global Food Institute at the George Washington University and the nonprofit organization Food Tank. Each installment highlights forward-thinking strategies to address today’s food and agriculture related challenges with innovative solutions. To view more pieces in the series, click here.

When my daughter was diagnosed with food allergies as a baby, everyday experiences suddenly came with real danger. One bite of a familiar food could trigger anaphylaxis.

My fear is shared by so many others: every three minutes, someone is rushed to the emergency room for a severe allergic reaction. Food allergies now affect 10 percent of the population, impacting both children and adults equally.

That’s why when we invest in food allergy solutions, we invest in a future where food heals, not harms. And that’s also why I started the Food Allergy Fund (FAF).

As a parent who could not sit still while science lagged behind the need, I created FAF to address the glaring disconnect between the widespread prevalence of allergic disease and its limited investment. Today, we help bridge the funding gap for new science to prevent, treat, and cure food allergies—and we elevate the national conversation to foster collaboration and identify solutions.

This work is critical because food allergies are no longer a rare disease. They are a full-blown public health crisis: one study estimated that they have an annual economic burden of US$25 billion. Yet, they are often framed narrowly as dietary inconveniences. That perspective misses their broader significance: food allergies intersect with our food, agriculture, nutrition, and microbiome health. They serve as a warning sign of how our modern food system interacts with our evolved human biology, revealing system failures and the urgent need to integrate food allergies into the broader food-as-medicine dialogue.

This breakdown has vital and everyday consequences, starting with the very first food we consume. One in five infants reacts to traditional, milk-based formulas. In a study of infants with failure to thrive, up to 31 percent had a cow’s milk allergy, underscoring how food allergies can disrupt essential nutrition during a critical window of development.

The impact extends far beyond nutrition. Emerging science indicates that disruptions in gut health during infancy, a critical window for microbiome development, may contribute to the onset of allergic disease and related immune conditions. And food allergies are rarely isolated. Nearly half of adults and 40 percent of children with food allergies live with multiple allergies and are significantly more likely to experience related immune conditions like asthma, eczema, and allergic rhinitis.

This growing body of evidence challenges us to see food allergies not as isolated conditions, but as early warning signs of deeper immune system disruption. At their core, food allergies are a severe immune system disorder where the body identifies a food protein as a threat, triggering reactions that can become life-threatening within minutes. They serve as the canary in the coal mine, pointing to systemic problems in how we grow, process, and consume food. They make us ask: Are we reacting to food itself or to the additives, processing methods, and agricultural chemicals we have introduced over time? Unlike many chronic conditions, food allergies provoke immediate, visible responses, forcing us to confront how modern food can harm rather than heal. And they may also foreshadow how food affects our health in slower, less visible ways.

Heightened awareness is only the beginning. To turn awareness into lasting change, we must unite scientists across disciplines, invest in cutting-edge research, support health innovation, amplify patient perspectives, and enforce transparent food production and labeling.

Meeting this challenge requires collective action from scientists, policymakers, food producers, healthcare providers, and everyday consumers. Each of us has a role to play in examining the link between food allergies and our food system, uncovering the root causes of disease to ensure that our food not only nourishes us but also helps us thrive.

We need greater transparency in how our food is grown, processed, and labeled, so that individuals with food allergies can make informed, safe choices. For people with food allergies, even trace amounts of an unlabeled ingredient or cross-contact during preparation can trigger life-threatening reactions. This is not only about avoiding specific allergens; it’s about understanding the entire journey of our food. Increased transparency benefits everyone by shedding light on what we eat, how it was made, and how it might affect our health.

My goal through FAF is simple: to help find a cure for all food allergies by the time my daughter begins college—a tight but achievable ten-year timeline. By a cure, I mean identifying the causes of food allergies and developing preventative and disease-reversing solutions. That means investing in science that uncovers the root causes, not just treatments for symptoms, and also rethinking how we grow, process, and label the food we eat to sustain functional lifelong health. We must prioritize safety and transparency, ensuring that people with food allergies can sit and nourish themselves at the same table as everyone else.

