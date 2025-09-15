Exploring Solutions for a Hotter, Hungrier World at Climate Week

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 23, Food Tank will host the “Food Security Solutions in a World of Climate Extremes” summit during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with World Food Program USA. The invitation-only event will explore how climate extremes—from floods to droughts to conflict-induced hunger—are impacting food systems worldwide, and how bold solutions in science, policy, innovation, and community action are responding.

“With over 300 million people facing severe hunger, it’s critical that the humanitarian sector invest in food security solutions that mitigate climate risks and save lives,” says Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA. “From low-tech solutions like home-grown school meals to advanced predictive technologies and logistics, we’re working with communities and private-sector partners to build resilience and lasting change.”

Panel discussions will cover topics ranging from artificial intelligence for good and private sector innovation to farm-to-school hunger solutions. Speakers will represent not only the humanitarian sector but also tech companies, food companies, service clubs, TV and radio, restaurants, and more.

Held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, the event will feature lunch at 1:30pm, followed by programming from 2pm to 4:30pm, and a reception from 4:30pm to 5pm.

Confirmed speakers include Andrew Zimmern, renowned American chef, restaurateur, TV and radio personality, food writer, director, producer, and businessman; Chef Jon Kung, Detroit-based chef, content creator, and cookbook author; Maddy DeVita, celebrated private chef and recipe developer, serves on the Zero Hunger Activist Council for World Food Program USA; Zebradedra Hunter, Vice President, Program Officer, Citi Foundation; Alex Diaz, Head of AI for Social Good, Google.org; Kelly Goodejohn, Chief Social Impact Officer, Starbucks; Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA; Nikki Clifton, President, Social Impact, The UPS Foundation; Robert Hokanson, Senior Manager, Global Priorities and Special Projects, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Nick Cain, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation, Patrick J. McGovern Foundation; Chase Sova, Vice President, Advocacy & Engagement, World Food Program USA; Cynthia Yue, Advocacy & Engagement Manager, World Food Program USA; Emily Coppel, Director, Communications, Policy and Advocacy, Food, The Rockefeller Foundation; Kenneth Lee, Co-Founder, Lotus Foods; and Douglas Alexander, Lions Clubs International Foundation.

Special musical performance featuring Jordan Tyson, a Broadway actor (Gypsy, The Notebook) with additional stage, television, and film credits including Bulrusher, The Chair (Netflix), and Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix), accompanied on piano by Adam Cole Klepper, Associate Music Director, Associate Conductor, and pianist for the Broadway revival of Gypsy.

This summit will be streamed live on FoodTank.com and Food Tank's YouTube Channel, here.