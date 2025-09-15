Climate Week Summit Highlights Why Solutions Must Start with Farmers

On Tuesday morning, September 23, Food Tank will host the “Keeping Farmers on the Land” summit during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with American Farmland Trust. The invitation-only event will explore farmers’ critical role in advancing climate solutions, and the tools and policies needed to help them thrive—from soil health and land protection to agrivoltaics and smart solar strategies.

“The only way we are going to realize agriculture’s promise to help combat climate change is if we have enough farmers who can make a living while following regenerative practices,” says John Piotti, CEO of American Farmland Trust. “We need to help existing farmers who are doing the right things stay in business and make it financially possible for forward-looking new farmers to get into the business.”

Panel discussions will highlight farm vitality, state climate and agriculture policies, adapting to climate change, agrivoltaic solutions for farmers and food systems, and more—alongside featured conversations with renowned Chef and Food Activist Alice Waters and key U.S. Congressional leaders driving climate and agriculture policy.

Held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, the event will feature breakfast at 9am, followed by programming from 9:30am to 12pm, and lunch until 1pm.

Confirmed speakers include: Chellie Pingree, U.S. Representative for Maine’s 1st Congressional District; Alice Waters, Chef, Author, and Food Activist; Founder and Owner, Chez Panisse; Founder, Edible Schoolyard Project; Adriano Espaillat, U.S. Representative for New York’s 13th Congressional District; Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture; Ed Wengryn, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture; Ashley Randle, Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources; John Piotti, CEO, American Farmland Trust; Caitlin Leibert, Vice President, Sustainability, Whole Foods Market; Sam Smidt, National Director of Land Use and Protection Research, American Farmland Trust; Bianca Moebius-Clune, Climate and Soil Health Director, American Farmland Trust; Jay Goldmark, Farm Manager, Stone House Farm; Jenny Lester Moffit, Senior Fellow, American Farmland Trust, and Former Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the USDA; Tim Fink, Vice President of Policy, the American Farmland Trust; Lucy Bullock-Sieger, Chief Strategy Officer, Lightstar Renewables; Anna Toenjes, Associate Vice President, Impact & Business Development, Sol System; and Ethan Winter, National Smart Solar Director, American Farmland Trust.