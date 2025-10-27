Can Food Systems Remind Politicians that Dialogue Is More Powerful than Partisan Debate?

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

Food is deeply personal. That’s what so many of us love about it: What we eat is directly linked to our daily social lives and economic livelihoods, our family traditions, and our cultural values. But this truth also means we cannot ignore politics, because food makes politics into something inescapably personal.

Because Food Tankers put food and agriculture systems front-and-center, we cannot afford to tune out what’s happening in legislatures and Capitol buildings, even during federal budget negotiations or shutdowns. Tense political debates hit close to home when they force us to question whether parents can afford to feed their families; how climate change will hurt farmers’ livelihoods; whether students can access nourishing school meals; or whether health care systems will be able to truly care for us.

That’s why now feels more urgent than ever to convene our inaugural annual Food and Agriculture Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., alongside the Global Food Institute at GW, the Culinary Institute of America, and acclaimed chef José Andrés and in collaboration with Driscoll’s, Meatable, and Oatly, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, and Instacart.

The Summit is on October 28, and you can find more info HERE and plan to join via livestream HERE.

“Food is so much more than the calories we eat. It’s about creating empowerment, strengthening communities, and building a better future,” says chef José Andrés, Founder of the Global Food Institute at GW. “Now is the moment to be building longer tables where we put food at the center of solving our greatest challenges.”

We’re going to explore practical and actionable policy ideas focused on driving change through procurement, industry innovation, nutrition as health, climate resilience, addressing food loss and waste, reimagining global food aid, and much more.

Following a welcome performance by acclaimed Cuban-American actress and singer Ana Villafañe, we’ll be joined by a lineup of speakers and facilitators including: Casey Aden-Wansbury, Instacart; José Andrés, World Central Kitchen; Allison Aubrey, National Public Radio; Mchezaji “Che” Axum, University of the District of Columbia; Christa Barfield, FarmerJawn; Charlie Basa, George Washington University; Jackie Bertoldo, Eat Better by Design; Marcia Brown, Politico; U.S. Congresswoman Shontel Brown; Shante Bullock, DC Central Kitchen; U.S Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski; Hank Cardello, Georgetown University’s Business for Impact; Tim Carman, The Washington Post; Zacharey Carmichael, World Bank; Stacy Dean, Global Food Institute at GW; Jenet DeCosta, Driscoll’s; Leah Douglas, Reuters; Jennifer Duck, Novo Nordisk; Tope Fajingbesi, Dodo Farms; Abby Fammartino, Culinary Institute of America; Sara Fletcher, Oatly North America; Bruce Friedrich, The Good Food Institute; Maria Godoy, NPR Science; Ellen M. Granberg, The George Washington University; Gladys Harvey, Meals on Wheels Recipient; Robert E. Jones, Culinary Institute of America; Tami Luhby, CNN; Lauren Lumpkin, The Washington Post; Gerardo Martinez, Wild Kid Acres; Anne McBride, James Beard Foundation; U.S Congressman Jim McGovern; Dariush Mozaffarian, Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University; Anna Nelson, Food Security Leadership Council; Marion Nestle, New York University; Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute; Shaun Sawko, Fairfax County Public Schools; Frank Sesno, Former CNN Correspondent; Chloe Sorvino, Forbes; Roy Steiner, The Rockefeller Foundation; Amanda Stephenson, The Fresh Food Factory; Johan Swinnen, International Food Policy Research Institute; Jason Tepper, Alexandria City Public Schools; Michael W. Twitty, James Beard Award-winning culinary historian; Johanna Hellrigl Wilder, Ama; Kia Williams, Shaleafa’s Kitchen; Katie Wilson, Urban School Food Alliance; and Raigon Wilson, Garfield Elementary School.

You can find more info—and learn how to register for tickets or join virtually from your home community—by CLICKING HERE.

We’re bringing together chefs, farmers, elected officials, economists, business leaders, doctors, journalists, and other experts. We’re not all on the same side of the political aisle. We won’t agree all the time—and that’s the point. Durable, positive, long-lasting food systems transformation requires us to come together, find common ground and shared goals, and work in good faith to nourish our communities.

Food policy questions are not hypothetical, they shape our lives—which is why we need to replace abstract, partisan-talking-point-filled debates with productive, action-oriented dialogue.

Need some ideas for where to start, or success stories for inspiration? Check out “Growing Forward,” an editorial series presented alongside the Global Food Institute. Each week, we spotlight innovative approaches to the most pressing food and ag challenges, in stories told by thought leaders and on-the-ground advocates who are building a better food system day in and day out.

So read an article, grab a ticket for the Food and Agriculture Policy Summit or join us via livestream, and let’s get to work!

Photo courtesy of Harold Mendoza, Unsplash