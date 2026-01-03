Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Food 2050 Visionaries: Nourishing Nairobi with Ubuntu

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank's Editor. She writes about the intersection of food, agriculture, health, and climate. Based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
Community Is Essential to Farmer Resilience in Ireland
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!