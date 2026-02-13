Join Food Tank

Agriculture

In Australia, Farmers Lead the Way to a More Resilient Food System

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
New Pilot Uses Instacart Platform to Improve Grocery Access
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank