Join Food Tank for the 10th Annual Stop Food Waste Day Celebration

On April 29, Food Tank is partnering with Compass Group and Envision Charlotte to host the 10th Annual Stop Food Waste Day celebration in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stop Food Waste Day is a global movement that brings together the people, ideas, and innovations helping to reduce food waste and build a better future. The afternoon event will feature leaders from across food, agriculture, hospitality, business, nonprofits, and local communities to highlight the solutions that keep food in kitchens and out of landfills. The program also includes youth storytellers and producers who will share how the next generation is helping to lead the movement to reduce food waste.

Following the program, attendees will attend a reception and explore interactive experiences throughout Envision Charlotte’s Innovation Barn as they connect, celebrate progress, and continue building momentum around solutions that make better use of the food we grow.

Confirmed speakers include Amy Aussieker, Envision Charlotte; Richard Armenia, Feeding Charlotte; Michiel Bakker, Culinary Institute of America; Eliza Blank, Farmlink; Palmer Brown, Compass Group; Chris Ivens-Brown, Compass Group; Chayil Johnson, Community Matters Cafe; Chef Sam Kass, Acre Venture Partners and Trove; Amy Keister, Compass Group; Riley Nelson, NASCAR; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Kris Steele, Crown Town Compost; Harry Tannenbaum, Mill; Alyssa Wilen, Alyssa’s Kitchen, and more to be announced soon.

Learn more about this year’s Stop Food Waste Day celebration by clicking HERE. Those interested in joining us in Charlotte can reach out to Food Tank’s Events Director Kenzie Wade at [email protected]. Anyone unable to participate in-person is invited to tune in via live stream on April 29 HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Acabashi, Wikimedia Commons