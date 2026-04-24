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Op-Ed | The Future of Protein Is Delicious and Data-Backed

Selena Ahmed

Selena Ahmed, PhD, FAHA, is the Global Executive Director of The Periodic Table of Food Initiative (PTFI) and Dean of Food EDU based at the American Heart Association.

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