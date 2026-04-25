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Op-Ed | We Can Find $200 Billion for War. Why Not for Food Security at Home?

Gene Baur and Aaron Rimmler

Gene Baur is President and Co-Founder of Farm Sanctuary and author of the books “Farm Sanctuary: Changing Hearts and Minds About Animals and Food” and “Living the Farm Sanctuary Life.”

Aaron Rimmler-Cohen is Senior Director of Education and Advocacy at Farm Sanctuary.

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