On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” campaign director of HEAL Food Alliance Jose Olivia talks about the importance of sourcing food responsibly. “Given that we understand the negative impact food has on health, the environment, on labor, imagine the changes that we can have if we shift marketplaces because we have control of that public coffer. [Food] procurement shouldn’t be based on who has the cheapest, crappiest food that you can sell me the quickest, procurement should be based on our values,” says Oliva.

