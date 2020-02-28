On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Grace Wong, Food Reporter at the Chicago Tribune and Raya Carr, Events Coordinator and Shepherdess at Mint Creek Farm discuss the difficulty of starting and maintaining a small organic farm. From finding early investment to maintaining soil health, Carr shares how it is becoming easier than ever to support local farmers. “Over the years at the farmers market, I’ve seen folks really gain awareness about what organic means. It’s like we’re leveling up, and that’s kind of a double edged sword,” says Carr.

