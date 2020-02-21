Food Security

New Study Reveals How Agroforestry May Improve Planetary Health

A new study by 21 researchers shows the ways agroforestry affects food security, migration, and the spread and prevalence of disease.
Lana Chehabeddine

Lana Chehabeddine is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She is a recent graduate from Oregon Health and Science University’s MSc program in Food Systems and Society, where she focused her thesis on the relationship between the nationwide empathy deficit and the tolerance for structural injustice within the US food system. Lana has a background in nutrition, art, and marketing. She is a Lebanese-American, plant-based home cook, who aspires to write and illustrate children’s books on the combined topic of food and social justice.

Previous Article
24 Organizations Finding Food Justice
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership