Canada’s Agriculture Industry Expected To Receive Three Billion Canadian Dollars

The Canadian Agriculture Partnership is a five year national project that’s investing three billion dollars into Canada’s agriculture industry.
Aaron Mok

Aaron Mok is a recent graduate from Binghamton University who studied Environmental Planning and Economics. He is interested in exploring urban agriculture, the intersection between climate and gender,race,and class, and global environmental justice movements. When he’s not contemplating our current state of environmental affairs, you can find him perusing his local plant stores and meandering nearby farmers markets in search for the best produce.

