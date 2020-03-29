Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage and Director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley about the possible catastrophic effects that COVID-19 may pose on our country and the world. “There are some similarities [to 9/11] in terms of displaced workers, in terms of need for help, but those workers actually got help after 9/11. And in this situation, I think we’re teetering on the brink of a real great depression very similar, if not worse to, what we saw in the 30’s in terms of people outside looking for food,” warns Jayaraman.

