Join Food Tank

Agriculture

The Road to Restoration: Post-War Recovery of the Ukrainian Agricultural Sector

Vitalii Dankevych

Vitalii Dankevych, is an Economics Professor at Polissia National University.

Previous Article
24,000 Families to Receive Food Boxes to Combat Food Insecurity During Ramadan
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!