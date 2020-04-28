COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Agriculture

India’s ‘Seed Warrior’ Builds Living Seed Banks to Preserve Agricultural Diversity

Thea Walmsley

Thea Walmsley is a Food Tank Intern and a student at the Minerva Schools at KGI, where she is studying food systems in seven cities around the world and exploring possible solutions to the unique challenges that face them. She is passionate about building a more equitable and resilient food system, promoting gender equality in agriculture, and empowering individual communities to regain their involvement in the food they consume. 

Previous Article
Grocery Store Workers On The Frontlines of COVID-19
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: