What do community food systems look like during COVID-19?

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Nate Kleinman, an activist and farmer who co-founded the Experimental Farming Network (EFN). EFN allows seed breeders and growers around the world to share techniques and calls-to-action, which Kleinman believes can help address climate change social injustices. He describes to Dani how community gardens can help restore local food sovereignty during COVID-19.

Later, Dani speaks with professor Albie Miles, who researches and teaches in the Sustainable Community Food Systems Program at the University of Hawai‘i–West O‘ahu. He explains how COVID-19 is worsening the existing vulnerabilities in the Hawai’ian food system, and calls for greater support for sustainable family farms, well-paying agricultural jobs, and indigenous traditions.

