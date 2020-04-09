COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Innovation and Technology

MIT Initiative Joins Innovators and Entrepreneurs to Create Global Solutions

MIT Solve, an MIT initiative, works to improve the global community by providing challenges for innovators to complete.
Gabby Lozano

