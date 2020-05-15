COVID-19 News From Food Tank

GRACE Communications Foundation Offers Free Lesson Plans to Help Students Understand Their Water Footprint

GRACE Communications Foundation is offering free, comprehensive lesson plans on Water Footprints to help students understand the amount of water needed to make our lives possible
Katie Howell

Katie is a Food Tank intern and a candidate for a Masters in Public Policy at the George Washington University. She is focusing her degree on social policy to further pursue an interest in the role of government and policy to address food insecurity. Additionally, she has joined the Executive Board as President of The Store, the university’s food pantry. Katie has previously worked with farmers markets to address food access issues in D.C and explored inequalities in the food system in her undergraduate research.

