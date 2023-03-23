Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Acknowledge Agriculture: The Sector at the U.N. Water Conference that Is Not Receiving the Spotlight it Should

Omar Farhate

Omar Farhate is a scientific researcher, young leader and climate activist. He is the former IAAS World President and currently leading the Food and Agriculture Youth Institute (FAYI).

Previous Article
Building Resilience in West and Central Africa: How CORAF Supports the Co-Creation of Local Solutions
Next Article
Farmers Are Knowledge Producers Too. It’s Past Time We Listen to Them
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!