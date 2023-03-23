Acknowledge Agriculture: The Sector at the U.N. Water Conference that Is Not Receiving the Spotlight it Should

The U.N. Water Conference is the premier global platform for discussing water-related issues and a forum for commitments by member states, civil society organizations, the private sector, and other stakeholders. It is crucial that agriculture be given the attention it deserves in this critical dialogue.

Agriculture is the largest water user globally, accounting for 70 percent of global freshwater uptake according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. And irrigated agriculture alone accounts for 40 percent of global freshwater use. The sector is not only a significant water user, research published in Ecology & Society shows, but also a major polluter of water resources. Agricultural practices such as inappropriate fertilizer and pesticide application can lead to nutrient and chemical pollution in water bodies, which can have severe impacts on human and environmental health. Therefore, it is essential to manage water resources sustainably in agriculture to ensure food security and protect the environment.

Despite the significant impact of agriculture on water resources, it often receives less attention than other sectors in U.N. reports or at major events and conferences, particularly ones linked to water. For example, the 2019 U.N. World Water Development Report focuses primarily on domestic and industrial water use, with only a few mentions of water management in the agriculture sector.

The U.N. Water Conference is centered around four key thematic areas, namely water for health; water for sustainable development; water for climate, resilience and environment; and water for cooperation. During the conference, an interactive dialogue will address each key thematic area. It is notable that none of these topics specialize solely on the agriculture sector.

In addition to interactive dialogues, the conference co-hosts selected four other special events involving various stakeholders: Radical Collaboration for Water Resilience: Action With Our Greatest Allies in the Climate Crisis; Reducing Inequalities – Implementing Human Rights; The Economics of Water: Transforming Governance to Secure a Sustainable, Just and Prosperous Future; and Water Leadership: Uniting for a Sustainable World. Again, surprisingly, none of them expresses a particular interest in agriculture.

This lack of attention can lead to inadequate policy and investment in water efficiency in agriculture, which can have severe consequences for water resources and food security world over. There needs to be an acknowledgement, empowerment and promotion of all innovations centered around water management in food systems, particularly the youth-led ones. After all, young people, being digital natives and up-to-date with new research and techniques, are already providing competitive innovations in the water-food-energy-ecosystem nexus. This can be noted in various formats such as competitions, hackathons, and start-up incubators.

All relevant stakeholders including governments, private companies, academia, and NGOs must therefore empower youth and support them with capacity building, funding and other types of support to enable them to reach their full potential. Furthermore, these entities must co-create with young people new programs and initiatives where youth are an active participating entity in the programs and not just tokens.

The U.N. Water Conference must serve as an opportunity to address this issue and give agriculture the spotlight it deserves, and give youth in agriculture the opportunity to showcase their talent and initiatives. The conference should emphasize the importance of sustainable agriculture practices in managing water resources and highlight successful examples and best practices.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Claudio Carrozzo, Unsplash