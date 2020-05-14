Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Lauren Cox, Organic Procurement at GA Organics and Jeff Moyer, CEO of the Rodale Institute.

Dani and Lauren discuss how GA Organics has helped launch Food Fight GA to ensure people in Georgia have access to organic food. Then, Dani and Jeff talk about the organic agriculture industry and a regenerative food system.

