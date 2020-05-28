COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Nutrition

Healthy Habits: 14 Governments and NGOs Promoting the Mediterranean Diet

Governments and organizations around the world are implementing nutrition guidelines and policies based on a Mediterranean diet. Their goal is to provide healthy eating habits to lower the risk of non-communicable diseases and diet-related illnesses.
Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues.

