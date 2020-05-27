COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Food Waste

With Oprah and Katy Perry as Investors, Apeel Sciences Raises Millions To Fight Food Waste

Apeel Sciences, whose edible coatings keep produce fresher longer, announced US$250 million in new funding. Their mission is to fight food waste globally.
Jared Kaufman

Jared Kaufman is a Research and Writing Fellow with Food Tank and a Boston-based food journalist. He’s currently a master’s candidate in food studies in Boston University’s gastronomy program, and he holds a magazine journalism degree from the University of Missouri. You can get his daily food newsletter, Nosh Box, here. Follow him on Twitter @jaredography / email: jared@foodtank.com

Chris Barrett Discusses the Ways Research Can Inform Agricultural Policy
