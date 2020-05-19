In GRAMMY Nominee Rocky Dawuni’s recently released video for his song “Champion Arise,” the Ghanaian musician and activist offers an uplifting message of rebirth and renewal.

“The spirit of this song is about perceiving a deeper awareness of our own power within and recognizing our sacred capacity to transform every obstacle we face into a new path to personal victory,” Dawuni tells Food Tank.

A Regional Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Programme, Dawuni is also behind the music for Food Tank’s forthcoming interactive musical, Garjana.

Watch the video for “Champion Arise” below.

Photo courtesy of Rocky Dawuni

