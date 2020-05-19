Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist, professor, and the dean of the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.

Dr. Mozaffarian has written widely on the connections between diet and health, the food is medicine movement, and policy responses to obesity and malnutrition. In 2019, the 50th anniversary of the 1969 White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health, Dr. Mozaffarian co-chaired a conference to highlight modern health and nutrition challenges that need to be addressed. In March 2020, the conference co-chairs and report workgroup released a policy report, and Dr. Mozaffarian talks to Dani about the main recommendations.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. While you’re listening, please subscribe, rate, and review the show—it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Join the Conversation: