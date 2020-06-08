Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Founder and Executive Director of SPACE on Ryder Farm, Emily Simoness, talks about SPACE’s intentions to support food-insecure families, the intersection of the food system and the arts, and the ways that artist residencies at SPACE can bring more people into the food system.

