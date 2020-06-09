COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Food Waste

Brooklyn Nonprofit Rethinks Food Waste to Feed New Yorkers During COVID-19

Rethink Food, a nonprofit that reduces and reuses excess food from restaurants and grocery stores, launched several emergency programs to create jobs and distribute meals to people in need.
Francesca DiGiorgio

Francesca is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She has also been conducting outreach for a citywide composting initiative on behalf of the Bureau of Recycling and Sustainability in New York City. Francesca’s experiences working in the food access and sustainable agriculture industries have informed her decision to pursue a Masters in Public Health at Cornell University in Fall 2020. She plans to focus her studies on food security and farmland conservation planning and policy. In her free time, Francesca enjoys hiking, watercolor painting, and visiting the llama farm outside her hometown in Upstate New York.

Previous Article
New on the Podcast: Emily Simoness Talks the Intersection of Food and the Arts, Feeding Food-Insecure Families
Next Article
New on the Podcast: On World Oceans Day, Mark Zimring and Niaz Dorry Talk About Building Sustainable Fisheries of All Sizes
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: