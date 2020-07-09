

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. Then she talks with Paula Daniels, Co-Founder, Chair of the Board, and Chief of What’s Next at the Center for Good Food Purchasing

Dani and Didier discuss how the present and future of cultivated meats and how Aleph Farms is driving that movement. They also talk about why cultivated meats may be the way of the future and how they benefit human health, animal welfare, and the environment.

Then, Dani and Paula discuss how the Center for Good Food Purchasing is supporting sustainable food purchasing at institutions, especially public schools, across the United States. They talk about how food purchasing by large institutions influences the entire food chain and how institutional policy changes can benefit entire communities.

Join the Conversation: