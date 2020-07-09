Food Tank Memberships

Food Waste

With US$3+ Million in Grants, ReFED’s COVID-19 Fund is Saving Food Waste and Feeding People

ReFED's COVID-19 Food Waste Solutions Fund will award grants to organizations that will save 50 million pounds of food—enough for 41.5 million meals.
Jared Kaufman

Jared Kaufman is a Research and Writing Fellow with Food Tank and a Boston-based food journalist. He’s currently a master’s candidate in food studies in Boston University’s gastronomy program, and he holds a magazine journalism degree from the University of Missouri. You can get his daily food newsletter, Nosh Box, here. Follow him on Twitter @jaredography / email: jared@foodtank.com

Previous Article
New on the Podcast: Didier Toubia on Cultivated Meat and Paula Daniels on Good Food Purchasing Policies
Next Article
A Call for Community-Based Seed Diversity During the COVID-19 Pandemic
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: