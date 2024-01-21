Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Cellular Agriculture May Bring Hope in Reducing Food Waste and Environmental Impact

Danielle Nierenberg and Lee Recht

Danielle Nierenberg is the President and Co-Founder of Food Tank.

Lee Recht is the Vice President of Sustainability at Aleph Farms.

Previous Article
VACS Is Going Back to Basics for a Climate Resilient Future
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!