New Tool Enables Decision Makers to See What Works in their Food Systems

Johns Hopkins Alliance for a Healthier World, GAIN, and FAO, created the Food Systems Dashboard to bring together necessary data to paint a full picture of more than 230 countries’ food systems.
Katie Howell

Katie is a Food Tank intern and a candidate for a Masters in Public Policy at the George Washington University. She is focusing her degree on social policy to further pursue an interest in the role of government and policy to address food insecurity. Additionally, she has joined the Executive Board as President of The Store, the university’s food pantry. Katie has previously worked with farmers markets to address food access issues in D.C and explored inequalities in the food system in her undergraduate research.

