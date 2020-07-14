Food Tank Memberships

Innovation for Sustainability

New on the Podcast: James Rogers and Lauren Baker on Turning Big Ideas into Food System Realities

Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
Danielle Nierenberg Named 2020 Julia Child Award Recipient by the Julia Child Foundation
Next Article
New Tool Enables Decision Makers to See What Works in their Food Systems
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: